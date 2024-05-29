AON (NYSE:AON) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $311.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AON. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $321.86.

AON Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $279.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. AON has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AON by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 984,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,864,000 after acquiring an additional 343,635 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in AON by 10.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 124.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AON by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $210,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

