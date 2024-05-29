Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $156.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.27.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $135.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.04 and its 200 day moving average is $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Yum! Brands by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $19,041,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $122,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.