ON (NYSE:ONON) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ONON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. ON has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ON will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth $35,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

