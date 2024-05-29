Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Sysco Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $76.35.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Sysco by 112.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

