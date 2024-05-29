Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.75.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of DELL opened at $166.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.18 and its 200-day moving average is $99.36. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $169.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.