Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

