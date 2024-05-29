RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $276.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $286.57.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC opened at $287.99 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.49 and a 200-day moving average of $266.11.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.