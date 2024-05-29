Koppers’ (KOP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $64.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Koppers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOP

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63. Koppers has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $889.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,288,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after buying an additional 82,741 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Koppers by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,138,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,151 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Koppers by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 104,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Koppers by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.