SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.57.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

SM opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 4.21.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 72.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,054,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,461,000 after acquiring an additional 865,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,781 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,552,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,367,000 after acquiring an additional 258,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,588 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

