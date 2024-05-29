Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

DVAX opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 14.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,740,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

