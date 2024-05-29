The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) PT Lowered to $1.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

TCS opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.19.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.18 million. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Container Store Group

About The Container Store Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 846,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 44,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

