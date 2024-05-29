The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) PT Lowered to $1.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
TCS opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.19.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.18 million. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
