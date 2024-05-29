Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $512.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 66.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

