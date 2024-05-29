Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Barclays

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,982,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after buying an additional 772,849 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,294,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 509,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 311,092 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.