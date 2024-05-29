HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

