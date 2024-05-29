Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

ADVM has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.50. Analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

