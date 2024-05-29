Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $478.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.18 and a 200-day moving average of $553.72. The stock has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe has a 52-week low of $410.70 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.