NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Up 0.5 %

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.28. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

