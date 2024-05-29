Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

