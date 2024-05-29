Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $197.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.91. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,089.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,006 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

