Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $10.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.
Several research firms have issued reports on PLTK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Playtika Stock Performance
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The company had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Playtika Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Playtika by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 772.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
