Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.30.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Axonics stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. Axonics has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.78 and a beta of 0.60.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.
