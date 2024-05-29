The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $222.65 Average PT from Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $210.37 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.29 and its 200 day moving average is $206.60. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

