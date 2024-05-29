Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.18.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
EURN stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Euronav has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
