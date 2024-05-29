3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,537.25

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,537.25 ($32.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,962.50 ($37.84). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 2,922 ($37.32), with a volume of 1,204,289 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($35.95) to GBX 3,050 ($38.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

3i Group Stock Down 0.9 %

3i Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.22, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,855.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,537.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 34.50 ($0.44) dividend. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,217.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,821 ($36.03) per share, for a total transaction of £200,291 ($255,799.49). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,111 shares of company stock worth $20,058,058. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

