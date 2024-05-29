V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

V.F. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. V.F. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

