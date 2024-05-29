The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
The9 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The9 has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $14.70.
About The9
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The9
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.