The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

The9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The9 has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Get The9 alerts:

About The9

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.