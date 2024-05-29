Disc Medicine’s (IRON) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IRON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.71.

IRON opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $856.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 1,932.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 309.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

