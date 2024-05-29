Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Price Performance

KOSS opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of -0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Koss has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Koss news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 196,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,147. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

