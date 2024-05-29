U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROWFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.96.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROWFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

