U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.