U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.96.
U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
