Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCBC

Macatawa Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCBC opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.52. Macatawa Bank has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.2% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.