Huron Consulting Group’s (HURN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $133.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HURN stock opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $29,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 9,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $944,847.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,263,967.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $29,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,461.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $3,548,734. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,994,000 after acquiring an additional 247,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,293,000 after buying an additional 61,777 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.