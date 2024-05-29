HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

