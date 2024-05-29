G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GTHX. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTHX

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.