Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $539.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $445.00 price objective (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $460.83.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $295.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

