HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GANX stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.52. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.33.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gain Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

