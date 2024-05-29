Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KTOS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 398,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,191.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,659. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $46,177,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,580 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,499 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

