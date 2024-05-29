Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEDP. UBS Group raised Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $441.67.

Get Medpace alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $390.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.28. Medpace has a 52-week low of $202.02 and a 52-week high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,291 shares of company stock worth $59,648,117 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.