LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Roth Mkm

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LeddarTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ LDTC opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. LeddarTech has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of LeddarTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 2.38% of LeddarTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeddarTech Company Profile

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

