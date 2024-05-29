The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Price Target to $9.30

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.40 to $9.30 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of LILA opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.33 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 35,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512. 11.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 142.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

