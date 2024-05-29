Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,873.97

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,873.97 ($23.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,972.65 ($25.19). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,905 ($24.33), with a volume of 245,318 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on HIK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.54) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.54) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,050 ($26.18).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,899.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,873.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The stock has a market cap of £4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,843.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Riad Mishlawi purchased 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,979 ($25.27) per share, for a total transaction of £14,565.44 ($18,602.09). Company insiders own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

