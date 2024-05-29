Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $345.38

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.38 ($4.41) and traded as high as GBX 362.64 ($4.63). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 357 ($4.56), with a volume of 78,298 shares.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 337.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 345.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £318.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.56, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Kenmare Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.13%. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4,166.67%.

Insider Activity at Kenmare Resources

About Kenmare Resources

In other news, insider Andrew Webb acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £30,200 ($38,569.60). 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

