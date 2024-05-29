Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,172.26

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,172.26 ($27.74) and traded as high as GBX 2,227 ($28.44). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,179 ($27.83), with a volume of 1,784,732 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.65) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.21) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,374 ($30.32).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,769.23%.
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
