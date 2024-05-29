BT Group (LON:BT.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.30

Shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 114.30 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 129.03 ($1.65). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 128.60 ($1.64), with a volume of 20,744,869 shares trading hands.

BT Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.30.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 53,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £70,849.10 ($90,484.16). In other BT Group news, insider Matthew Key bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £29,120 ($37,190.29). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 53,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £70,849.10 ($90,484.16). 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

