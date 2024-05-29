Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.24. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 11,706 shares traded.

Orvana Minerals Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

Further Reading

