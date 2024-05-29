HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $630.67

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 630.67 ($8.05) and traded as high as GBX 697.60 ($8.91). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 688 ($8.79), with a volume of 20,359,924 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($8.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.22) to GBX 830 ($10.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.34) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.22) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 807.65 ($10.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of £129.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.83, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,326.09%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.54), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($216,401.15). 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

