TMX Group (TSE:X) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.66

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.66 and traded as high as C$37.36. TMX Group shares last traded at C$36.72, with a volume of 277,155 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on X. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.88.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMX Group

TMX Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.