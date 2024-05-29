Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.42

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.42 and traded as high as C$11.11. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$11.01, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.42. The company has a market cap of C$14.75 million and a PE ratio of 57.95.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently 415.79%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

