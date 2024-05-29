Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.75

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.75 and traded as high as C$10.24. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$10.14, with a volume of 93,729 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$829.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.75.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$132.82 million for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.810231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

Further Reading

