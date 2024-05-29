CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.14. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 295,100 shares.
CanAsia Energy Stock Down 10.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$15.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.
CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
CanAsia Energy Company Profile
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
