Informa (LON:INF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $794.04

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 794.04 ($10.14) and traded as high as GBX 850 ($10.86). Informa shares last traded at GBX 834.40 ($10.66), with a volume of 3,912,535 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.45) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 922 ($11.78) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 865.33 ($11.05).

Get Informa alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Informa

Informa Price Performance

Informa Increases Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 822.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 794.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a market cap of £11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,781.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informa

In other Informa news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.47), for a total value of £474,550.40 ($606,066.92). 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Informa

(Get Free Report)

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.